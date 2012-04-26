HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
April 26 Exxon Mobil reported the shutdown of unspecified equipment following a malfunction at its 238,600-barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois, a notice filed with pollution regulators showed on Thursday.
There was a "release of nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide from a flare due to over pressuring of a piece of equipment," the filing with the National Response Center said.
The incident took place around 11:48 am local time on Tuesday, the filing added.
(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.