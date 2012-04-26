April 26 Exxon Mobil reported the shutdown of unspecified equipment following a malfunction at its 238,600-barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois, a notice filed with pollution regulators showed on Thursday.

There was a "release of nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide from a flare due to over pressuring of a piece of equipment," the filing with the National Response Center said.

The incident took place around 11:48 am local time on Tuesday, the filing added.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to ) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)