Jan 24 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday reported an equipment restart and flaring at its 238,600-barrels-per-day (bpd) Joliet, Illinois refinery, according to a filing with National Response Center.

The incident happened around 6:42 AM local time and the filing did not identify the unit involved.

The restart has been completed, the filing added. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)