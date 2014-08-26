(Updates headline and text with company confirmation of planned
work)
HOUSTON Aug 26 Exxon Mobil Corp has
shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at
its 560,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas,
for "several weeks" of planned work, the company confirmed on
Tuesday.
"Planned maintenance at the refinery's FCCU is expected to
continue for the next several weeks," spokesman Nicholas Scinta
said in an email.
Energy market information firm IIR Energy had reported
earlier that the company started shutting down a 125,000 bpd
FCCU and a 21,000 bpd alkylation unit this week for 35 days of
planned work. Exxon
The duration of that work is within the norm for FCCU
turnarounds, which generally last 35 to 48 days, according to a
person familiar with the work.
Energy intelligence firm Genscape reported earlier on
Tuesday that the FCCU showed decreased activity, with
intermittent flaring seen from two flare towers near the unit
since Monday.
U.S. Gulf Coast cash gasoline differentials were higher on
Tuesday, but traders largely attributed the difference to
prompt trade switching to October RBOB futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange rather than the Baytown turnaround, which
had been anticipated.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jessica Resnick-Ault
in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)