Feb 18 Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500
barrels per day Torrance, California refinery suffered
structural damage following a blast on Wednesday morning, local
news network ABC7.com reported on its website.
The explosion occurred near a fluid catalytic cracking unit
of the refinery, according to David Campbell, the treasurer and
secretary of the local chapter of the United Steelworkers that
represent operators at the plant.
The company said it was evaluating the cause of the
incident, according to Gesuina Paras, a Public and Government
Affairs Advisor at the company.
