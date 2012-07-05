(Refiles to remove garble from headline)

July 5 Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) reported a planned flaring at its 149,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Torrance, Calif., according to a filing with state regulators on Thursday.

The filing with the South Coast Air Quality Management District said flaring would last from July 7-9.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unanticipated breakdown. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore)