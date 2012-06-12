HOUSTON, June 12 A small blaze on Monday
afternoon at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500 barrel per day
(bpd) Torrance, California, refinery was quickly extinguished by
the plant's in-house firefighting department, said a spokesman
for the Torrance Fire Department on Tuesday.
"We responded to a fire at the refinery that already had
been extinguished," said Capt. Steve Deuel of the Torrance Fire
Department. "There was still some product leaking from a line."
No injuries were reported due to the fire, Deuel said.
An Exxon representative was not immediately available to
discuss refinery operations.
Vacuum gasoil, an intermediate product, was leaking from the
pipeline where the fire broke out, he said. Vacuum gasoil is
usually produced by a crude distillation unit and is made into
gasoline in a catalytic cracking unit.
The line, where the fire broke out, was a transmission pipe
not associated with any specific unit, Deuel said.
"It ended up being more of a cleanup situation than a fire
situation," he said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by M.D. Golan)