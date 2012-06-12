(Adds details on fire)
HOUSTON, June 12 Exxon Mobil Corp. said
on Tuesday that production was unimpaired at its 149,500 barrel
per day (bpd) Torrance, California, refinery after a brief
Monday afternoon fire that was quickly extinguished by the
plant's in-house firefighting department.
"The cause of the event is under investigation," said Exxon
spokeswoman Gesuina Paras. "There were no injuries to personnel
and no impact to production."
Capt. Steve Deuel of the Torrance Fire Department said
vacuum gasoil was found leaking from a transmission line after
the fire was put out.
Vacuum gasoil, an intermediate product, is usually produced
by a crude distillation unit and is made into gasoline in a
catalytic cracking unit.
The line, where the fire broke out, was a transmission pipe
not associated with any specific unit, Deuel said.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by M.D. Golan)