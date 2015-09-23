HOUSTON, Sept 23 The restart of Exxon Mobil
Corp's California refinery has been pushed to February
next year, West Coast refined product market sources said on
Tuesday.
The 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance has
been shut since a Feb. 18 explosion destroyed equipment critical
to controlling emissions from a key gasoline-making unit. The
company had proposed restarting the plant at reduced rates using
older equipment in the interim, but crews have been pulled from
that effort to focus on final repairs.
