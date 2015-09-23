(Adds quotes, detail about refinery shutdown)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Sept 23 The restart of Exxon Mobil
Corp's hobbled California refinery has been pushed to
February 2016, West Coast refined product market sources said on
Tuesday.
The company in August proposed restarting the plant at
reduced rates as soon as this month using older equipment as an
interim measure, but crews have been pulled from that effort to
focus on the final fix with new equipment, the sources said.
The 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance has
been shut since a Feb. 18 explosion destroyed equipment critical
to controlling emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracking unit (FCCU).
The Torrance plant provides 10 percent of California's
gasoline supply and its shutdown has, at times, exacerbated the
state's vulnerability to price spikes.
Bob van der Valk, an independent fuel pricing expert briefed
on Exxon's decision by plant workers, said crews that had been
working on a pipeline intended to connect older
emissions-controlling equipment to the FCCU until Monday, when
the company decided to forego the interim restart.
Another source familiar with the matter said Exxon's interim
plan lacked full support of air pollution regulators at the
South Coast Air Quality Management District and California's
Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA,
particularly as Cal/OSHA investigates a Sept. 6 leak of highly
toxic hydrofluoric acid at the plant.
Neither Exxon nor the regulators would comment on whether
the leak was a factor in delaying consideration of the restart
plan. Hearings before a South Coast hearing board this month
were twice postponed and then canceled without being
rescheduled.
Exxon declined comment except to reiterate that the company
is working with South Coast on a potential restart plan "and
will not speculate on a timeline."
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan
Crosby)