HOUSTON Aug 9 A breakdown on an unidentified unit triggered flaring on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, a company spokeswoman said.

"At approximately 1:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) the Torrance Refinery submitted an unplanned flaring notification due to an equipment breakdown in one of its units," said Barbara Burgett in a statement. "The refinery continues to operate and we expect to meet our contractual commitments." (Reporting by Erwin Seba)