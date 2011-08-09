UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
HOUSTON Aug 9 A breakdown on an unidentified unit triggered flaring on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, a company spokeswoman said.
"At approximately 1:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) the Torrance Refinery submitted an unplanned flaring notification due to an equipment breakdown in one of its units," said Barbara Burgett in a statement. "The refinery continues to operate and we expect to meet our contractual commitments." (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.