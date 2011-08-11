HOUSTON Aug 11 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California was operating normally on Thursday, two days after a breakdown on an unidentified unit.

"The refinery is operating normally," said Exxon spokeswoman Barbara Burgett in a statement.

The refinery worked for two days to restore normal production after the breakdown. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)