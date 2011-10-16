UPDATE 2-A.P. Moller-Maersk halves dividend to weather shipping crisis
* Shares drop as much as 7 percent (Adds company, analyst comments, detail, background, shares)
Oct 16 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, reported a breakdown on Saturday that triggered flaring, according to a notice the company filed with state pollution regulators.
The breakdown triggered the released of over 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, according to the notice filed with the California Emergency Management Agency.
The notice did not say which unit or units broke down. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
* Shares drop as much as 7 percent (Adds company, analyst comments, detail, background, shares)
NEW YORK/LONDON/DUBAI, Feb 8 New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco on its plans for what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public share offer, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
ROME, Feb 8 Additional tests carried out on Fiat Chrysler models during Italy's main emission-cheating investigation have found no illegal engine software, Italy's transport minister said on Wednesday.