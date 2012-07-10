July 10 Exxon Mobil Corp said it expected to meet all of its contractual commitments at its 149,500-barrel-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, following a breakdown of an unspecified unit.

The incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. local time (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, spokeswoman Gesuina Paras said in an email.

(Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric and Bob Burgdorfer)