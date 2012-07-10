UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
HOUSTON, July 9 Flint Hills Resources' 284,172 barrel per day (bpd) refinery at Corpus Christi, Texas, reported flaring in its West Plant on Monday, according to a notice filed with the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.
"Operating conditions within the Flint Hills West facility have made flaring necessary at this time," according to the notice. "There is no need for nearby residents to take protective action at this time." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.