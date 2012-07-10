HOUSTON, July 9 Flint Hills Resources' 284,172 barrel per day (bpd) refinery at Corpus Christi, Texas, reported flaring in its West Plant on Monday, according to a notice filed with the Corpus Christi Local Emergency Planning Committee.

"Operating conditions within the Flint Hills West facility have made flaring necessary at this time," according to the notice. "There is no need for nearby residents to take protective action at this time." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)