Nov 9 Flint Hills Resources FHR.UL reported
startup of a mid-crude unit on Wednesday at the west plant of
its 290,078 barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas,
which led to release of benzene and sulfur dioxide, according
to a filing with regulators.
Two flaring events occurred with the startup of the
mid-crude unit, the filing with the Texas Commission on
Environmental Quality said.
"At this point, the root cause or causes of the events have
not been determined. Both incidents will be investigated to
determine the root cause of each event," the filing added.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)