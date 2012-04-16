HOUSTON, April 16 A hydrocracking unit (HCU)
malfunction triggered flaring on Monday morning in the west
plant at Flint Hills Resources 290,078 barrel per day
(bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, according to sources
familiar with refinery operations.
A Flint Hills spokeswoman declined to discuss the unit
involved in the Monday morning incident, which temporarily shut
some roads adjoining the refinery's west plant.
A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to produce motor fuel like
diesel, which has become an attractive export for U.S. refiners.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)