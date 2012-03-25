HOUSTON, March 25 Flint Hills Resources'
290,078 barrel per day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas,
refinery shut a coking unit and attempted to restart a
hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit in the West Plant on Friday,
according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution
regulators.
The coker was shut for repairs to an exchanger and the
alkylation unit had been shut for repairs.
A coker increases the amount of refinable material from a
barrel of crude and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute,
from residual oil. An alkylation unit converts refining
byproducts into octane boosting blend components for gasoline.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)