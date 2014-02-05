India tries to fix Iran trade payments as Trump hardens line
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
Feb 4 Flint Hills Resources LP's North Pole, Alaska, refinery will stop processing crude oil in the next few months, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported on its website on Tuesday.
The refinery will stop producing gasoline in May and the production of jet fuel and other products will cease by June 1, the paper reported, adding that its refining capacity stands at about 85,000 barrels per day.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the refinery has a capacity of 127,987 barrels per day. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
BEIJING, March 22 The head of crude oil trading at Chinese state energy giant PetroChina has resigned after 20 years with the company, a rare departure from a state-owned enterprise known for retaining talent in the midst of rapid expansion.
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.