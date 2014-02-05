Feb 4 Flint Hills Resources LP's North Pole, Alaska, refinery will stop processing crude oil in the next few months, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported on its website on Tuesday.

The refinery will stop producing gasoline in May and the production of jet fuel and other products will cease by June 1, the paper reported, adding that its refining capacity stands at about 85,000 barrels per day.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the refinery has a capacity of 127,987 barrels per day. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)