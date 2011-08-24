BANGALORE Aug 24 A brief interruption in power Wednesday afternoon led to a noticeable increase in flaring from Frontier Refining's FTO.N 130,000 barrel-per-day El Dorado refinery in Kansas, according to a local newspaper.

Power interruptions routinely stop equipment and create operating problems at the refinery, the company's human resources manager, Bill Kloeblen told the El Dorado Times. newspaper.

A company spokesman told Reuters he is checking on the report.

No fire or significant safety issues was reported at the refinery. There may be some additional flaring later on Wednesday, he added. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)