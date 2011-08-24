BANGALORE Aug 24 A brief interruption in power
Wednesday afternoon led to a noticeable increase in flaring
from Frontier Refining's FTO.N 130,000 barrel-per-day El
Dorado refinery in Kansas, according to a local newspaper.
Power interruptions routinely stop equipment and create
operating problems at the refinery, the company's human
resources manager, Bill Kloeblen told the El Dorado Times.
newspaper.
A company spokesman told Reuters he is checking on the
report.
No fire or significant safety issues was reported at the
refinery. There may be some additional flaring later on
Wednesday, he added.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)