TOKYO, May 21 Japan's AOC Holdings said
its Fuji Oil unit plans to refine 8 percent more crude oil in
the year to end-March 2013 than a year earlier, to meet firm
demand for low-sulphur fuel oil for power generation after the
March 2011 earthquake.
The company said it plans to refine 8.228 million kilolitres
(142,000 barrels per day) of crude oil this business year.
Fuji Oil's sole Sodegaura refinery, facing Tokyo Bay, has a
capacity of 143,000 barrels per day and supplies fuel oil and
crude to quake-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co.
In April 2011, Fuji Oil boosted the capacity of the
refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU) by 3,000 bpd to 143,000
bpd to meet demand after the March quake.
Following is the company's sales outlook for this financial
year, with year-on-year percentage changes (units in 1,000
kilolitres; 1 kilolitre is equal to 6.2898 barrels):
Oil product 2011/12 2012/13 Yr/Yr %
Gasoline 1,808 2,222 23
Naphtha 325 383 18
Mid distillates 2,818 2,693 -4
C fuel oil 1,172 1,299 11
(C fuel oil for utilities) 1,066 1,214 14
Benzene, xylene 474 491 4
Other 844 1,084 28
Joint barter 354 243 -31
Total oil product 7,801 8,419 8
Crude refining 7,609 8,228 8
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)