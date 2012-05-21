TOKYO, May 21 Japan's AOC Holdings said its Fuji Oil unit plans to refine 8 percent more crude oil in the year to end-March 2013 than a year earlier, to meet firm demand for low-sulphur fuel oil for power generation after the March 2011 earthquake.

The company said it plans to refine 8.228 million kilolitres (142,000 barrels per day) of crude oil this business year.

Fuji Oil's sole Sodegaura refinery, facing Tokyo Bay, has a capacity of 143,000 barrels per day and supplies fuel oil and crude to quake-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co.

In April 2011, Fuji Oil boosted the capacity of the refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU) by 3,000 bpd to 143,000 bpd to meet demand after the March quake.

Following is the company's sales outlook for this financial year, with year-on-year percentage changes (units in 1,000 kilolitres; 1 kilolitre is equal to 6.2898 barrels):

Oil product 2011/12 2012/13 Yr/Yr %

Gasoline 1,808 2,222 23

Naphtha 325 383 18

Mid distillates 2,818 2,693 -4

C fuel oil 1,172 1,299 11 (C fuel oil for utilities) 1,066 1,214 14

Benzene, xylene 474 491 4

Other 844 1,084 28

Joint barter 354 243 -31

Total oil product 7,801 8,419 8

Crude refining 7,609 8,228 8 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)