GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease, dollar steadies after Fed-led losses
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
NEW YORK May 7 Hess Corp said on Monday the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, is operating after an earlier brief flaring but it was unclear as to whether production had been affected by the snag.
"The FCC remains in operation and no other units were impacted," said a spokeswoman for the company, adding that the flaring was due to a minor compressor issue.
As a company policy, Hess does not release information about the unit operating rates, the spokeswoman said.
A fire department spokesman said that flaring began Monday morning as a safety precaution.
"There were no evacuations," said Captain Daryl Zullo of the Port Reading Fire Department, adding that flaring is a safety precaution when there is a unit malfunction.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty in New York and Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 Several dozen demonstrators, the last holdouts from a mass protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, faced off against riot police on Wednesday as they defied a deadline to end their months-long occupation of an encampment on federal land.