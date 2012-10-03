UPDATE 2-Nigeria tests waters for possible broad naira devaluation
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
NEW YORK Oct 3 The leak in a truck loading propane at Hess Corp's 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, has been stopped, and emergency responders are demobilizing, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
The leak developed at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Emergency responders worked to safely disperse the vapors. Non-essential personnel were evacuated from the facility, while refining and gasoline and distillate product loading operations are continuing as normal. There have been no injuries.
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
PRAGUE, Feb 20 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he was firing his industry minister, accusing him of getting a poor deal for mobile phone customers.