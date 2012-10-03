NEW YORK Oct 3 The leak in a truck loading propane at Hess Corp's 70,000 barrel per day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, has been stopped, and emergency responders are demobilizing, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The leak developed at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Emergency responders worked to safely disperse the vapors. Non-essential personnel were evacuated from the facility, while refining and gasoline and distillate product loading operations are continuing as normal. There have been no injuries.