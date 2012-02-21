Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters)- - Hess Corp said on Tuesday its 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, had resumed normal operations after it returned from a planned shutdown. "Our Port Reading facility has resumed normal production," said a company spokeswoman.
The fluid catalytic cracking unit was shut down in early February to repair the unit, which was using an excess amount of catalyst. The unit was successfully restarted on Saturday. (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.