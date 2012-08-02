Aug 2 A tanker was on fire at HollyFrontier
Corp's Tulsa, Oklahoma, refinery early on Thursday, the
krmg.com news website reported.
"Smoke could be seen as flames lit up the sky about 2:30
a.m. (local time) Thursday as Holly crews battled the fire," the
report said.
There were no reports of injury and the Tulsa Fire
Department was put on stand-by as the company's fire crews were
trying to put out the fire.
A company representative from Holly was not immediately
available for comment.
