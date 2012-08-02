Aug 2 HollyFrontier Corp said on Thursday an early morning fire on a diesel hydrotreater unit at the east plant of its 115,300 barrel-per-day (bpd)refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was fully extinguished.

The fire was contained within the east plant and there was no impact to the west plant of the refinery, a company spokeswoman said.

She said that there were no injuries reported due to the fire and the company was assessing the damages and impact to production. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)