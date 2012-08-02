BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 HollyFrontier Corp said on Thursday an early morning fire on a diesel hydrotreater unit at the east plant of its 115,300 barrel-per-day (bpd)refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was fully extinguished.
The fire was contained within the east plant and there was no impact to the west plant of the refinery, a company spokeswoman said.
She said that there were no injuries reported due to the fire and the company was assessing the damages and impact to production. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering