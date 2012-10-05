NEW YORK Oct 5 HollyFrontier Corp said on Friday it had returned its 70,300-barrels-per-day Tulsa East refinery in Oklahoma to normal rates after the company completed repairs on a diesel hydrotreater damaged by an August fire.

HollyFrontier had said on Aug. 8 that repairs would take six to eight weeks.

"The work was completed within that timeframe," spokeswoman Julia Heidenreich said, without specifying the exact date of the restart.

The company plans to undertake a 30-day turnaround at its 85,000 bpd Tulsa West plant "fairly soon," Heidenreich added.