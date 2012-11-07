HOUSTON Nov 7 HollyFrontier Corp has
scheduled turnarounds at its Oklahoma and New Mexico refineries
in the first quarter of 2013, Chief Operating Officer Dave Lamp
said on Wednesday.
In January, work will begin involving a crude distillation
unit and an alkylation unit at the 105,000 barrel-per-day
refinery in Artesia, New Mexico, Lamp told analysts during the
company's third-quarter earnings conference call.
The east plant at HollyFrontier's 155,300 bpd refinery in
Tulsa, Oklahoma, will undergo work starting in March. A current
turnaround at the refinery's west plant is slated to wrap up in
December, Lamp said.
Overall, the company plans to run 424,000 bpd at its five
refineries in the current quarter, Chief Executive Mike Jennings
said.