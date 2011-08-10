Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
HOUSTON Aug 10 HollyFrontier's (HFC.N) 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Tulsa, Oklahoma, refining complex was operating normally on Wednesday following a brief Monday night power outage due to thunderstorms, a company spokesman said.
"The power outage lasted about 15 minutes," said HollyFrontier spokesman Neale Hickerson. "All units were restarted."
The ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Ponca City, Oklahoma, refinery located 94 miles west of Tulsa, continues to restart after losing power in a thunderstorm on Monday night. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.