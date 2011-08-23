* Hovensa refinery continues operating
* Coast Guard inspecting port of possible damage
(Updates with port still shut)
HOUSTON Aug 22 A U.S. Virgin Islands port
supplying the 350,000 barrel-per-day Hovensa LLC refinery in
St. Croix remained shut on Monday for inspection following the
passage of Hurricane Irene, according to a spokesman for the
U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard had planned to reopen the St. Croix port on
Monday.
The Hovensa refinery continued operating during Irene's
passage on Sunday over St. Croix, but the refinery's port was
closed by the Coast Guard due to hazardous conditions caused by
the storm.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)