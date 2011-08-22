HOUSTON Aug 22 The U.S. Coast Guard planned to reopen a U.S. Virgin Islands port supplying the 350,000 barrel-per-day Hovensa LLC refinery in St. Croix on Monday after Hurricane Irene passed by.

Storm warnings were canceled this morning and the Coast Guard hoped to reopen the St. Croix port by midday at the earliest, said a Coast Guard spokesman.

The Hovensa refinery continued operating during Irene's passage Sunday over St. Croix, but the refinery's port was closed by the Coast Guard due to hazardous conditions caused by the storm.