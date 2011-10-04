UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
* Scope of planned work not disclosed
* First major downtime since Q1 2011 reconfiguration
Oct 4 Hovensa LLC on Tuesday said it will conduct maintenance at its 350,000 barrel per day refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands in the fourth quarter.
"We will continue to meet customer commitments while this work is completed," company spokesperson David Roznowski said in an email.
He did not disclose specifics about the maintenance.
In Q1 2011, Hovensa permanently shut down 150,000 bpd of capacity at the refinery and reconfigured the rest of the plant. The refinery's products are largely sold into the U.S. East Coast market, where Hess has a large retail footprint.
Most of the refinery's crude oil supply comes from Venezuela.
The refinery is jointly-owned by Hess Corp (HES.N) and Petroleos de
Venezuela SA PDVSA.UL .
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.