(Adds company denial)

Feb 9 A chemical release was reported at Hovensa's 350,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at Christenstead in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

However, Hovensa said there was no chemical release from the refinery.

A caller reported that the local residents have had symptoms such as burning noses, nausea, fatigue, and asthma due to the chemical release.

"It was a false report sent in by a citizen, not by us," company spokesman David Roznowski said. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Bob Burgdorfer)