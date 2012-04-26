CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Husky Energy Inc was still processing about 120,000 barrels per day of fuel at its Lima, Ohio refinery after a leak shut down a unit, an executive said Thursday.

Repairs at the plant, which has a capacity of 155,000 bpd, should take two to seven days to complete, Bob Baird, vice president of downstream for Husky, said in a conference call. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)