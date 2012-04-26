* Refinery producing about 120,000 bpd

* Repairs expected to take 2-7 days

* Leak reported after midday on Wednesday (Adds comments from Ohio EPA)

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Husky Energy Inc was still processing about 120,000 barrels per day of fuel at its Lima, Ohio, refinery after a leak shut down a unit, an executive said Thursday.

Repairs at the plant, which has a capacity of 155,000 bpd, should take two to seven days to complete, Bob Baird, vice president of downstream for Husky, said in a conference call.

The company reported just after midday on Wednesday that black smoke began gushing from a stack in the aromatics heater after a malfunction in a fuel gas system, Dina Pierce, spokeswoman for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, said. The incident lasted about 30 minutes.

No fire was reported, Pierce said.

