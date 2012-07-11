NEW YORK, July 11 Husky Energy said on Wednesday that planned maintenance work at its 155,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio, will not affect production.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said Husky plans to shut down a catalytic reduction system for three boilers for 10 days. The company delayed the planned work for a week and now expects to begin it on Monday. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by John Wallace)