UPDATE 6-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates detail, prices in paragraphs 1-2)
NEW YORK, July 11 Husky Energy said on Wednesday that planned maintenance work at its 155,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Lima, Ohio, will not affect production.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said Husky plans to shut down a catalytic reduction system for three boilers for 10 days. The company delayed the planned work for a week and now expects to begin it on Monday. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by John Wallace)
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates detail, prices in paragraphs 1-2)
SEOUL, Feb 23 North Korea issued a rare reproach of China on Thursday saying its main diplomatic backer was "dancing to the tune" of the United States for halting North Korean coal imports because of its nuclear and missile programmes.
* Project operated by U.S. group Noble Energy (Adds Noble, Delek comments, details)