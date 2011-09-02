US Army grants easement for Dakota Access Pipeline -court filing
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) said on Friday it plans to start maintenance on a unit at its Lima, Ohio, refinery by the middle of this month.
Work on the isocracker unit at the 160,000 barrel a day plant is expected to take two to three weeks, spokeswoman Colleen McConnell said in an e-mail.
The company has said it expects the refinery to operate at 90 percent of its capacity during the maintenance. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.