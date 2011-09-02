CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) said on Friday it plans to start maintenance on a unit at its Lima, Ohio, refinery by the middle of this month.

Work on the isocracker unit at the 160,000 barrel a day plant is expected to take two to three weeks, spokeswoman Colleen McConnell said in an e-mail.

The company has said it expects the refinery to operate at 90 percent of its capacity during the maintenance. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)