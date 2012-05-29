* No talks scheduled between USW, Husky
* USW says hopes talks will resume
HOUSTON May 29 Husky Energy Inc's
155,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery was operating
normally on Tuesday as a strike by 230 hourly workers entered a
fifth day, a company spokesman said.
Since members of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 624
went on strike on Friday morning, managers and technical staff
have been running the refinery.
Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said on Tuesday that no talks
have been scheduled with the USW.
A USW spokeswoman said the union was hopeful talks would
resume with Husky.
"Our union members staffing the picket lines are the best
qualified and experienced to run the refinery and protect the
public from serious mishaps," said USW spokeswoman Lynne
Hancock. "We hope management takes that into consideration and
will meet with us until all the issues are resolved."
Husky has said the replacement workers have been trained to
operate the refinery units safely.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Gunna Dickson and
Marguerita Choy)