TOKYO Nov 8 Exxon Mobil's Japanese refining unit, TonenGeneral Sekiyu , will shut the sole 156,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit at its Sakai refinery in western Japan from Wednesday for an unplanned inspection, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

The inspection is expected to last about two weeks, the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)