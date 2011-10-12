TOKYO Oct 12Idemitsu Kosan Co's planned shutdown of the sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery, in central Japan, would start this weekend at the earliest, a company official said on Wednesday.

Idemitsu, Japan's third-largest refiner, has said the CDU's shutdown during a regular turnaround of secondary units at the refinery would last for two weeks from mid-October.

