TOKYO Oct 17 Idemitsu Kosan Co's planned shutdown of the sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery, in central Japan, started on Oct 16, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

Idemitsu, Japan's third-largest refiner, has said the CDU's shutdown during a regular turnaround of secondary units at the refinery would last for two weeks from mid-October to late October.

The turnaround of secondary units at the Aichi refinery is scheduled to last until late November, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)