TOKYO Oct 17 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd said it had shut the 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) sole No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Wednesday morning after a small fire near the unit.

The fire was extinguished soon after and there were no injuries, a company spokesman said on Thursday. A restart date has not been set but the company plans to resume operations of the CDU soon, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)