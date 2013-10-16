RPT-COLUMN-U.S. shale producers renew their challenge to OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
TOKYO Oct 17 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd said it had shut the 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) sole No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Wednesday morning after a small fire near the unit.
The fire was extinguished soon after and there were no injuries, a company spokesman said on Thursday. A restart date has not been set but the company plans to resume operations of the CDU soon, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
SINGAPORE, March 3 U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as the market took a breather after three days of decline, but prices are being anchored by Russia's output remaining unchanged in February, indicating weak compliance on a global deal to cut supplies.
* Toshiba bought Landis+Gyr in 2011 (Updates with Toshiba statement)