UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it restarted the sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery, in central Japan, on Monday.
The CDU had been shut since Oct. 16 during the regular turnaround of secondary units at the refinery, and was expected to be restarted in late October.
The turnaround of secondary units at the Aichi refinery is slated to last until late November. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.