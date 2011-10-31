TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it restarted the sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery, in central Japan, on Monday.

The CDU had been shut since Oct. 16 during the regular turnaround of secondary units at the refinery, and was expected to be restarted in late October.

The turnaround of secondary units at the Aichi refinery is slated to last until late November. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)