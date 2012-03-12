TOKYO, March 12 Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd
, Japan's third-largest oil company, said on Monday that
it will shut down its 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude
distillation unit (CDU) at the Tokuyama refinery for a
longer-than-usual turnaround in October-November to prepare for
closure of the CDU in 2014.
The company, which also plans to shut a 140,000 bpd CDU at
its Hokkaido refinery in June-July, did not give a duration for
maintenance of the two CDUs.
Maintenance plans for this year are set to match 2010, when
shutdowns of three refineries totalled about 100 days amid slow
domestic demand, a company spokeswoman said.
"Maintenance for fiscal 2012 (ended March 2013) is set to be
similar (to 2010) in terms of the number of days and scale,
despite involving only two plants," she said.
Idemitsu operates four CDUs at four refineries in Japan,
with a total capacity of 640,000 barrels per day (bpd).
In November, the company said it would scrap its 120,000 bpd
Tokuyama CDU by March 2014 rather than upgrade the facility to
meet government regulations aimed at boosting oil processing
efficiency amid shrinking domestic demand.
Idemitsu said in December that it plans to refine 4 percent
less crude oil in January-March than a year earlier, when severe
cold weather boosted demand for oil.
Following is a list of the company's CDUs and maintenance
plans for 2012. Capacity is in 1,000 bpd.
REFINERY NO. Capacity Schedule
Hokkaido No.1 140.0 June-July
Chiba No.2 220.0 None
Aichi No.1 160.0 None
Tokuyama No.2 120.0 October-November
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)