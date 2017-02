TOKYO, March 15 Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's third-largest refiner, said it restarted the sole 140,000 barrels per day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan on Thursday morning, six days following an unplanned shutdown due to an unspecified problem.

The company had said the CDU was expected to restart this week. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)