UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
TOKYO, July 25 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Wednesday it expects to resume operations of the fire-hit 220,000 barrels per day No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, in about two weeks.
The refinery's sole CDU was shut immediately after the fire was confirmed from near the CDU's naphtha circulation lines on July 19.
The company is preparing to carry out repair work once it receives approval from the authorities, a company spokesman said. Idemitsu thinks oil leaked from an aperture in the pipeline led to the fire, he said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 The government of Alberta, Canada's crude-producing province, kept its 2016-17 budget deficit forecast steady on Thursday in a third-quarter fiscal update, and said the province's battered economy was turning a corner after a prolonged downturn.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.