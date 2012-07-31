TOKYO, July 31 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co said it started preparations on Tuesday to
restart the fire-hit 220,000 barrels per day No.2 crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo,
earlier than its previous schedule.
The company had said it expected to resume operations of the
CDU by around Aug. 9. Local authorities gave permission for
restart after the repair work was completed on Monday, it said
in a statement.
The refinery's sole CDU was shut immediately after the fire
was confirmed from near the CDU's naphtha circulation lines on
July 19. Idemitsu said oil that leaked from an aperture in the
pipeline led to the fire.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)