TOKYO Aug 3 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it restarted the fire-hit 220,000 barrels per day No.2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, on Friday, about a week earlier than its original plan.

The refinery's sole CDU was shut immediately after the fire was confirmed from near the CDU's naphtha circulation lines on July 19, and the company had originally aimed to resume CDU operations by Aug. 9. Idemitsu said oil that leaked from an aperture in the pipeline led to the fire. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)