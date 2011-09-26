UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady as reviving shale activity balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
TOKYO, Sept 26 Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's third-largest oil firm, said on Monday it plans to shut the sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery in central Japan from mid-October to later in the month.
The shutdown is set to be conducted during a regular turnaround of secondary units at the refinery, scheduled from this week to late November, a company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler said its diesel vehicles were fully compliant with emissions requirements after the French authorities referred the carmaker's case to prosecutors as it has done with Volkswagen and Renault.
BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As millions of people pour into East Asia's cities each year, the region's governments face the pressing task of easing the enormous strain on resources and infrastructure, and limiting residents' exposure to disasters and climate change risks.