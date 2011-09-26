TOKYO, Sept 26 Idemitsu Kosan Co , Japan's third-largest oil firm, said on Monday it plans to shut the sole 160,000 barrels per day No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery in central Japan from mid-October to later in the month.

The shutdown is set to be conducted during a regular turnaround of secondary units at the refinery, scheduled from this week to late November, a company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)