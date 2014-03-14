UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Friday it had shut all units at the 120,000 barrels-per-day Tokuyama refinery complex in western Japan after a strong earthquake earlier in the day.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Japan's southern island of Kyushu near the city of Oita, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Naphtha crackers at the Tokuyama plant with capacity to produce 687,000 tonnes of ethylene a year were also shut down, a company spokeswoman said. It was unclear when operations would restart, she said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.