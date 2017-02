CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Imperial Oil Ltd has taken a unit down at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery for several weeks of maintenance, the company said on a local information line.

Imperial said other units at the 121,000 barrel a day plant will remain operating during the work. On Sunday, a coker unit had an operational upset, sending up thick, black smoke.

An Imperial spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)